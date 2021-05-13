Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

BCYC opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

