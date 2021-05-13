Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) General Counsel Sells 11,865 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

