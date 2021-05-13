Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 29,759 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 814,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -299.60 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

