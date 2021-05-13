Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GMED opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

