Insider Selling: H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Insider Sells C$1,011,880.00 in Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total value of C$1,011,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,832,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,343,137.61.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$984,000.00.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.03 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

