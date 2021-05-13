Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 114,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,120. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

