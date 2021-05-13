Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microchip Technology by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

