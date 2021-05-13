Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,266 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,721,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,391,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.36 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

