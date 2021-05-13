Insider Selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $13,308.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,354,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,310.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

