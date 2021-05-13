Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00.

PMVP stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

