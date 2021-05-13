Insider Selling: Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Sells 656 Shares of Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $18,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,144 shares in the company, valued at $32,512,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00.

SGA stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a P/E ratio of -418.26 and a beta of 0.73. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

