Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Sells 3,689 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

