Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 4,344 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 20 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $798.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

SKX stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.