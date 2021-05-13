Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $589.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $685.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $568.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.