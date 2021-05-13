Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 36,304 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.