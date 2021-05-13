Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP Sells 7,288 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. 1,118,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

