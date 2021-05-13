Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Sells $16,141.14 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 142 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $16,141.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44.

Shares of RARE opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

