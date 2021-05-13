Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $159.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,803,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

