Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 10,834 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

