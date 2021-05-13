Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Sells $1,941,074.73 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WTS opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

