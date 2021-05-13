Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $1,070,905.55 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

