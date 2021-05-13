International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

