InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIPZF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

