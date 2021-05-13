Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of XENT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

