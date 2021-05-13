Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

ITPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Earnings History for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

