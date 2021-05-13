Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.