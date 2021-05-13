Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

TSE:ITP traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.91. 214,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

