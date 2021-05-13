inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

inTEST stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

