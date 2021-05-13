IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

