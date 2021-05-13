Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
