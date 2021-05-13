Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

