Investors Buy Large Volume of MBIA Call Options (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,650 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.
MBI stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. MBIA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84).
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
