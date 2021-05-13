Investors Buy Large Volume of MBIA Call Options (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,650 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

MBI stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. MBIA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

