Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,431 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 5,751 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,037.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $125.16.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.