Investors Purchase Large Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,881 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the average volume of 691 call options.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -762.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

