Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,021 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 349 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

CRIS stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

