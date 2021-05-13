Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $23.89 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $2,912.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00086584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $528.64 or 0.01066234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00115148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,051.21 or 0.10187904 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

