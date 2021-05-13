Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 48,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,395,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $11,470,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

