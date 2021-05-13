ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) Shares Down 0.6%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 74,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 53,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

