Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.30

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 4852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

