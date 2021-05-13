IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

