Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $1,855,474.02 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

