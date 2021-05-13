Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

