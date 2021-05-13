iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,730,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,530,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $51.81.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.