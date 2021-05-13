iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of INTF opened at $29.84 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.