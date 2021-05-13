iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,837 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 2.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $256,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS IGV traded down $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $333.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,293 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

