iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.69. The stock had a trading volume of 75,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

