iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $71,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $267.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

