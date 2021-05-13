iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

