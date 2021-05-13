iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

IYT stock opened at $268.18 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.58.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

