iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 532.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 202,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

