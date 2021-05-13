iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 110,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.